Western Energy Agency has five-point plan to retrofit old homes

-
-
Author: Our Reporter
~ 2 minutes read
The Western Energy Agency – or Gníomhaireacht Fuinnimh an Iarthair (GFI) – was officially unveiled in An Crompán, An Ceathrú Rua, last week.
GFI is one of three Local Energy Agencies in the LEAP (Local Energy Agencies for Peripheral Regions) project established by the Aran Islands Energy Cooperative with the support of Údarás na Gaeltachta and the European Union.
The Local Energy Agencies (LEAs) were established to support homeowners, communities and businesses to implement energy retrofit upgrades in the region.
The Atlantic Technological University, in collaboration with the Aran Islands Energy Cooperative, Údarás na Gaeltachta, Sligo, Leitrim and Donegal County Councils, received EU LIFE funding to implement a work plan for retrofitting houses so that the houses are warmer, cheaper to heat and more valuable.
Through this project, Local Energy Agencies in Peripheral regions (GFAF or LEAP in English), funding will be provided to set up three Local Energy Agencies in the region as outlined below.
LEAP is designed as a multi-initiative approach to developing real and area-based home retrofit projects using the five-phase strategy.
Phase 1 of the strategy has now started with the establishment of three Local Energy Agencies through the LEAP project.
The second phase is to support improved local supply chains in the region, and then to encourage homeowners in the region by providing them with independent advice and an integrated home renovation service.
Phase four is to work with multiple grant and finance providers to develop innovative and different funding models for area-based home retrofit projects – all home owners will have an option to participate – and finally to work with Local Authorities and Social Housing Bodies to start a multi-year work plan for area-based house retrofitting projects.
(Photo: Gníomhaireacht Fuinnimh an Iarthair chairperson Avril Ní Shearcaigh and director Páraic Bairéad, cut the cake at the launch of GFI ((The Western Energy Agency) in An Crompán, An Cheathrú Rua, with (from left) board member Máire Ní Chionna, Ronán Mac Con Iomaire, Director Regional Development, Community & Language Planning, Údarás na Gaeltachta; Éamonn Ó hÉanaigh, board member; Fiona Ní Chualáin, Agency Administrator and board members Helena Concannon and Dara Ó Maoldhia).
For more, read this week’s Connacht Tribune:
Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App
Download the Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App to access to Galway’s best-selling newspaper. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
Or purchase the Digital Edition for PC, Mac or Laptop from Pagesuite HERE.
Get the Connacht Tribune Live app
The Connacht Tribune Live app is the home of everything that is happening in Galway City and county. It’s completely FREE and features all the latest news, sport and information on what’s on in your area. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
More like this:
No escape from worries of war for Galway’s Ukrainians
As Galway’s Ukrainian refugee community get ready to mark a second Christmas away from home, conc...
Former Lenaboy orphanage resident offers thanks to the people of Galway
[caption id="attachment_200417" align="alignright" width="300"] Paschal Spelman: entertaining the...
Galway Bay fm’s localised version of Twas the Night Before Christmas
Well it’s been a very busy Christmas week here at Galway Bay fm We had our Santa Show Swop ...
Vigil for Palestine being held tomorrow at Spanish Arch
A vigil for Palestine is being held tomorrow at Spanish Arch in Galway city. People interested in...
Motorist caught 30km/hr over speed limit on M6 Carnmore West on Go Slow Day
One motorist in Galway has been caught driving 30km/hr over the speed limit on the M6 Carnmore We...
Western Development Commission has record breaking investment year
The Western Development Commission has enjoyed a record-breaking year in terms of investment. 202...
Slight drop in unemployment figures in Galway during November
There was a slight drop in the unemployment figures for Galway during the month of November. The ...
Public advised to know their options for illness as Galway experiences high rates of flu
Health services across the West are advising the public to become familiar with their care option...
Locals urged to use new Mountbellew to Galway bus route
Locals are being urged to use the new Mountbellew to Galway bus route or else they may lose it. T...