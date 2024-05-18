Curtain comes down on DADS Faith Healer

Published:
The curtain came down on Dunmore Amateur Dramatic Society’s award-winning production ‘Faith Healer’ in a crowded Dean Crowe Theatre, Athlone, – marking the end of one of the most successful productions in the group’s long and distinguished history.
Faith Healer has taken DADS on a mammoth journey since its opening night in Dunmore many months ago. After a sellout run in Galway’s Mick Lally Theatre in February, the cast – Ollie Turner, Eleanor Sheridan, and Martin Silke – with director Philip Macdonnell and crew then took to the road for eight drama festivals all over Ireland.
Each festival yielded silverware, with our actors, director and stage crew winning multiple awards and qualifying for the All-Ireland Drama Finals in Mount Mellick and the Ulster Drama Finals.
In Mount Mellick at the All-Ireland Drama Finals, DADS were honoured to take second place, losing by only one mark. And the incredible talent of Kieran Dowling, DADS’ lighting and set designer, was recognised with a prestigious All Ireland award for ‘Best Lighting’.
DADS were privileged to be invited to perform Faith Healer as the opener for the All-Ireland Open Drama Finals in Athlone. The hard work and passion of the team was further recognised by RTE who covered the finals on the news and featured DADS own Philip MacDonnell, Eleanor Sheridan and Martin Silke as they prepared for their final performance.
And after twenty-one performances, the ‘Faith Healer’ journey came to an end.
Pictured: The cast and crew of DADS Faith Healer after their final performance (front from left) Ollie Turner, Eleanor Sheridan, Philip Macdonnell and Martin Silke, with (back) Pat Coleman, Kieran Dowling, Pat Connally, Joan Macdonnell, Rachel Turner, Marion Coleman, Josephine Silke and George Bruen.
