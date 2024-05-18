Crowds descend on Kiltulla & District Vintage Club’s annual extravaganza

The skies were sunny as the crowds gathered for the recent Kiltulla & District Vintage Show – for a full day of vintage displays and family-friendly activities.

Under clear blue skies, vintage enthusiasts and families gathered at Kiltullagh, Athenry, for what was also the Irish Vintage Engine Tractor Association National Rally, featuring an impressive line-up of vintage cars, tractors, trucks, motorbikes, and bicycles.

Visitors enjoyed engaging demonstrations of stationary engines, a steam-engine and threshing, as well as an Emerald Roadmakers working exhibition.

Other attractions included the Auto-Jumble area with a variety of vintage items, old-time farming displays, and kitchen exhibits with butter and basket-making.

Children had a great time in the dedicated entertainment field, while live music from Tradstone added a lively atmosphere.

A notable part of the event was the talk by John Barron from The Friends of Ferguson Heritage on ‘The Life & Times of Harry Ferguson.’

“This was a celebration of Irish heritage and vintage culture,” said Kiltulla & District Vintage Show Chairperson David Mannion.

“We were honoured to host the Irish Vintage Engine Tractor Association and we are thankful to all exhibitors and attendees for making the event such a great day out.”