Frustration over “red tape” stunting rollout of electric vehicle charge points across Connemara

There’s immense frustration in Connemara over the continued lack of electric vehicle charge points in Connemara.

An exasperated Councillor Alastair McKinstry raised the issue at County Hall this week, wanting to know when the rollout will get underway.





He said it’s completely ridiculous that at the moment, there’s no charge point between Galway City and Clifden.

Green Party Councillor McKinstry has been speaking to David Nevin about the “red tape” that seems to be stunting progress.

