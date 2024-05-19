Galway hosts loads of events across county to mark Biodiversity Week

Galway is set for a packed week to mark Ireland’s biodiversity and natural heritage – with events that reflect everything from the unique birdlife along the Shannon Callows to the wildflowers on the limestone pavement of Inis Meáin.

Running to Sunday, May 26, the week features a countywide programme of free events to celebrate the many aspects of biodiversity – including family days out in beautiful natural amenities to information and discussions about threats to the local environment.

The weeklong programme of events also includes a bat walk, a talk about the bumblebees of Connemara, a sustainable gardening course and a biodiversity table quiz.

The week commenced last Friday evening in Roundstone Community Hall where John Lusby from BirdWatch Ireland will provided a talk on the Breeding Birds of Connemara.

This Saturday, horticulturist Aoife Munn hosted a Sustainable Gardening Course at Glenamaddy Community Garden from 10am to 4pm.

Brigit’s Garden in Rosscahill is the host venue for a Wildflower Walk & Talk on Monday from 11am to 2pm. Kay Synott of Living Gardens and Jenny Beale of Brigit’s Garden will present a talk on some of the common wildflowers found in Galway and provide a guided walk through one of the most picturesque gardens of Ireland.

Colette O’Flynn of the National Biodiversity Data Centre will be guest speaker on a webinar on Tuesday from 7.30pm to 8.30pm, providing expert insight into the issue of invasive alien species such as Japanese Knotweed and Quagga Mussel and what can be done to tackle the threat. The webinar Teams link may be accessed at https://biodiversity.galwaycommunityheritage.org.

Clarinbridge Cairde Club hosts a one-hour ‘Gardening for Biodiversity’ talk in Clarinbridge Parish Hall at midday on Wednesday, when Kay Synott of Living Gardens will show attendees about how to support biodiversity in their garden and how to create space for nature.

Local schools have been invited to participate in a Bird Call Workshop and Biodiversity Table Quiz, presented by Biodiversity Officer Rosina Joyce in partnership with the OPW Athenry Castle, on Thursday, May 23.

That Thursday and into Friday, the two-day Portumna Bioblitz and Biodiversity Festival at Portumna Castle and Gardens and Coillte’s Forest Park will feature a whole series of events from bat walks, moth trapping, river kick-sampling and a demonstration of conversation dogs.

The local community of An Cheathrú Rua is invited to participate in a Seashore BioBlitz, Scavenger Hunt and Litter Beach Clean-up in Trá an Dóilín on Friday, May 24, from 11.30am to 1.30pm.

Also on Friday, BirdWatch Ireland’s Kathryn Finney will talk on the birdlife that lives in the stunning habitat of the Shannon Callows. The event commences at 7.30pm at The Irish Workhouse Centre, Portumna.

Saturday, May 25, begins at An Fuarán in Moycullen at 11.00am with the launch by Biodiversity Officer Rosina Joyce of the Moycullen Bogs Heritage Trail, the latest addition by Cumann Staire Ruaidhrí Uí Fhlaitheartaigh and Moycullen Heritage to the local series of trails around the village and surrounding area. The scenic 23km-loop starts and finishes at An Fuarán and cuts through Moycullen Bogs Natural Heritage Area, an extensive lowland blanket bog located 5km west of Galway City.

Celia Graebner of the Clonbur Pollinator Project will host a fascinating talk from 11.00am to midday at All Saints Heritage Centre about the different types of bumblebees, including the threatened Large Carder Bee, that can be found locally and around the Western Lakes.

Biodiversity Week 2024 concludes on Sunday, May 26, with a Wildflower Walk and the launch of Aedín Ní Thiarnaigh’s new booklet on the wildflowers of Inis Meáin, entitled ‘Pabhsaeir Inis Meáin’ .

For more info on the full programme of events taking place across Galway visit www.biodiversityweek.ie.

Pictured: Biodiversity Week concludes on Sunday, May 26, with a Wildflower Walk and the launch of Aedín Ní Thiarnaigh’s new booklet on the wildflowers of Inis Meáin.