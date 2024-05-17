Record numbers expected this weekend at Fleadh Cheoil na Gaillimhe in Claregalway

Record numbers are expected in Claregalway this weekend for the Fleadh Cheoil na Gaillimhe 2024.

It’s being hosted by Lackagh Comhaltas, and will see participants from Comhlactas branches right across Galway.





A weekend of competitions and entertainment will kick off after this evening’s opening ceremony, which takes place at 7:30at Claregalway Castle.

Marie Walsh, PRO of Galway Comhaltas, paints a picture of the jam-packed weekend ahead:

