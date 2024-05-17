Clifden District Hospital set to re-open on Monday

Clifden District Hospital, which closed temporarily at the end of February is set to re-open on Monday

Local Fine Gael Councillor Eileen Mannion who has campaigned for the re-opening says the people of North Connemara depend on the hospital for respite and step-down services.





Over the last few weeks people who required respite or step-down services had to go to Galway or Moycullen

Cllr Mannion has welcomed the lifting of the embargo on recruitment in the HSE to allow three nurses to be recruited for Clifden to allow the District Hospital to re-open.

A recruitment campaign has been launched for the post of Multi Task Assistant while the HSE has also given a commitment to keep the facility open until the proposed new 40 bed unit is built

Cllr. Mannion added there’s further work to be done to ensure the HSE recruits a physiotherapist and to have the x-ray facility back in action.

