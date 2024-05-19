Portumna chosen as one of four locations for unique music stream series

Portumna Castle is one of the four iconic locations for a new music series to be livestreamed across the world this month – featuring such talented artists as Adrianne Lenker, Uly, and Muireann Bradley.

Across four episodes, ‘Anam – Songs for Hearts & Minds’ will take viewers on an inspiring musical journey, blending the magic of live performances with the beauty of Ireland’s remarkable and significant historic landmarks.

The first of these four livestreaming events from OPW Heritage sites took place from the prestigious Ormond Castle last week – followed by Portumna this (Thursday) evening; then the Pearse Museum in Dublin; and Parkes Castle in Co Leitrim. Each episode of Anam will be streamed across the world via the YouTube and Facebook platforms of Other Voices and the OPW.

The series aims to celebrate established musicians and newly discovered acts. The eclectic line-up boasts a showcase of Irish rising stars, with Portumna Castle headlined this evening by Waterford’s breakout pop act Moncrieff, with the ferociously creative EFÉ and singer/songwriter Oisín Leech.

The winner of last year’s RTÉ Choice Music Irish Song of the Year award for Warm, Waterford-born artist Moncrieff recently embarked on a sellout European headline winter tour.

Dublin artist EFÉ (Anita Ikharo) first made waves with the release of her debut EP What Should We Do This Summer? four years ago.

Her music is a slice of bedroom pop mingled with alt and indie edges, embracing shimmering synth pads and funky, modulated guitar tones with guitar noise and lyrically bold statements.

Navan-based songwriter and musician Oisin Leech has become known for his deft artistry and captivating vocals throughout his varied and accomplished career.

As one half of revered duo The Lost Brothers, Leech has toured extensively performing at Glastonbury, SXSW, the BBC Electric Proms, Other Voices and beyond.

Outside of The Lost Brothers, Leech has collaborated with Howe Gelb, Dónal Lunny, and Paul Muldoon – and he hosts his Caravan Radio show on RTÉ Radio 1.

Adrianne Lenker, Uly and Muireann Bradley provided the talent for the Ormond Castle concert last week; Sarah Crean and Piaras Ó Liorcáin are at the Pearse Museum, Dublin on Thursday, May 23, and Lemoncello, Martin Hayes with Kate Ellis and Mohammad Syfkhan are at Parkes Castle, Leitrim on Thursday, May 30.

The series will be livestreamed globally from 8pm each Thursday via the Other Voices YouTube and Facebook channels.

Pictured: Oisin Leech…on the bill for Portumna Castle concert.