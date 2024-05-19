House building costs spiral to whole new high

It costs Galway County Council €345,000 to construct a three-bedroom local authority house in a rural area – and it spirals in price as you get closer to the city.

The figure was revealed by Director of Housing Michael Owens as he was questioned on the lack of affordable homes for young couples.

But he explained that the rising building costs and the lack of resources meant that it was increasingly difficult to build local authority homes.

And the €345,000 figure he mentioned did not even include the cost of the sites.

Mr Owens revealed that, if the Council goes closer to the city, it could cost €400,000 to provide a new local authority dwelling.

According to Cllr Timmy Broderick, the cost of providing affordable homes has reached an unsustainable level and something needs to be addressed on building costs.

“It just cannot go on like this. We have couples that cannot access homes because they are not available and now cannot rely on Galway County Council to come to their aid,” he said.

“It is hard to believe that only 45 private houses have been built in the Ballinasloe area over the past seven years,” he added at the Galway County Council meeting.

The Ballinasloe area councillor said that development costs and land prices were prohibitive and there were couples living long-term with their parents.

According to Cllr Gerry King from Ballyconneely, it was impossible to source an affordable home from Galway County Council.

“There are simply no homes available, and it is a situation that now has to be addressed,” he said.

“When I was first elected to Galway County Council, I never thought I would see this situation develop.

“I have been continually approached by members of the public and when I inquire on their behalf, there is nothing out there to either rent or buy.

“I know couples who are in a terrible situation as they do not know what the future lies. They are homeless; they cannot turn to the County Council and there are no properties available,” added Cllr King.

Pictured: Director of Services for Planning Michael Owens.