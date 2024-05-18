Man in his fifties missing from Gort found safe and well
Published:
-
-
A man in his fifties missing from Gort has been found safe and well.
56-year-old PJ Reilly had been missing since April 26th.
Gardai have confirmed that PJ has been found safe and well.
