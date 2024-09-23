‘West Winds’ in Aillebrack – a splendid home in rugged Connemara

-
-
Author: Our Reporter
~ 2 minutes read
DNG Martin O’Connor Estate Agents are delighted to offer for sale this excellent property in a fantastic location, in the townland of Aillebrack, just a short walk from stunning beaches of Bunowen and Aillebrack and with two piers also close by.
The property presented for sale in superb order is on a south facing site of c 0.88 acres. West Winds is laid out in two wings with its accommodation consisting of a central kitchen/dining area, living room, utility area, 4 bedrooms, shower room and family bathroom. A detached garage is situated to the rear of the house. The gardens are well maintained with a large field area to the rear.
The property is located within a 7-minute drive of Ballyconneely village while Clifden and Roundstone are both within a 25-minute drive.
Ballyconneely renowned as Connemara’s most popular holiday home destination on the rugged Atlantic Coastline with fabulous beaches and an internationally famed – Connemara Golf Links almost next door, this is ‘ Heaven on Earth’.
Opportunities to acquire such a splendid home rarely arise in the locality – Immediate viewing of this truly amazing property is highly recommended to fully appreciate its uniqueness in this wonderful area.
Contact the sole selling agent DNG Martin O’Connor on 091 866708.
Directions: Eircode: H71 Y449
From Galway City, take the N59 Galway to Clifden road into Clifden town. Once in Clifden town, follow the road around onto Bridge Street and continue along the R341 road towards Ballyconneely.
Once in Ballyconneely, after passing Keoghs pub, take the next slip road to the right and continue along this road for a further 4.6 km and then just before Bunowen beach, take a right turn and continue along this road. The property is the fourth property on the right identified by the Eircode H71 Y449.
For more, read this week’s Connacht Tribune:
Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App
Download the Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App to access to Galway’s best-selling newspaper. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
Or purchase the Digital Edition for PC, Mac or Laptop from Pagesuite HERE.
Get the Connacht Tribune Live app
The Connacht Tribune Live app is the home of everything that is happening in Galway City and county. It’s completely FREE and features all the latest news, sport and information on what’s on in your area. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
More like this:
LIVE STREAM – Galway United v Drogheda United
Galway United face Drogheda this evening in the Airtricity League Premier Division (Kick Off R...
Local Property Tax in County Galway to increase by 15%
Local Property Tax in County Galway is set to increase by 15 percent. At a meeting at County Hall...
Uisce Éireann appeals to customers in Ballinasloe to conserve water
Uisce Éireann is experiencing high levels of demand in the Ballinasloe area and has called on cus...
Fresh attempt to build new car showroom in Oranmore
A fresh attempt is being made to build a new car showroom in Oranmore. Sean Fleming Motors was re...
New floodlights at Westside Running Track to be switched on this week
New floodlights installed at Westside Running Track are due to be switched on this week. It’...
New homes receiving planning permission down in County but up in City
There has been a slight increase in the number of new homes receiving planning permission in Galw...
Gardaí seize €70,000 worth of cocaine after house search in Athenry
Gardaí have seized €70,000 worth of suspected cocaine at a house in Athenry. Members of the Galwa...
Galway conference seeks to tackle worrying trend of rising youth homelessness
A conference being hosted by Galway Simon Community is looking to address a ‘worrying’...
Western Motors Group announced as one of Ireland’s Best Managed Companies 2024
Western Motors Group has been named as one of Ireland’s Best Managed Companies, the leading busin...