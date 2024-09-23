‘West Winds’ in Aillebrack – a splendid home in rugged Connemara

DNG Martin O’Connor Estate Agents are delighted to offer for sale this excellent property in a fantastic location, in the townland of Aillebrack, just a short walk from stunning beaches of Bunowen and Aillebrack and with two piers also close by.

The property presented for sale in superb order is on a south facing site of c 0.88 acres. West Winds is laid out in two wings with its accommodation consisting of a central kitchen/dining area, living room, utility area, 4 bedrooms, shower room and family bathroom. A detached garage is situated to the rear of the house. The gardens are well maintained with a large field area to the rear.

The property is located within a 7-minute drive of Ballyconneely village while Clifden and Roundstone are both within a 25-minute drive.

Ballyconneely renowned as Connemara’s most popular holiday home destination on the rugged Atlantic Coastline with fabulous beaches and an internationally famed – Connemara Golf Links almost next door, this is ‘ Heaven on Earth’.

Opportunities to acquire such a splendid home rarely arise in the locality – Immediate viewing of this truly amazing property is highly recommended to fully appreciate its uniqueness in this wonderful area.

Directions: Eircode: H71 Y449

From Galway City, take the N59 Galway to Clifden road into Clifden town. Once in Clifden town, follow the road around onto Bridge Street and continue along the R341 road towards Ballyconneely.

Once in Ballyconneely, after passing Keoghs pub, take the next slip road to the right and continue along this road for a further 4.6 km and then just before Bunowen beach, take a right turn and continue along this road. The property is the fourth property on the right identified by the Eircode H71 Y449.