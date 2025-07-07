HSE asked to address "total incompetence" over Connemara ambulance base

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

The HSE is being asked to address the “total incompetence” displayed over a repeatedly delayed new ambulance base in Connemara.

Following a campaign spanning two decades, the HSE announced in 2021 it would convert a former health center in Recess.

But four years later, no works have begun – and the timeline has been continuously revised.

The latest position is that a contractor will be selected before the end of the year, meaning the project would be completed sometime in 2026.

But campaigner PJ Leavy told Galway Talks the whole process has been completely mishandled.