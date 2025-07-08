Minister for Culture, Communications and Sport to make three-day visit to Galway

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Minister Patrick O’Donovan is making a three-day visit to Galway, starting tomorrow (wed july 9)

The Minister for Culture, Communications and Sport will visit TG4 in Baile na hAbhann in the afternoon

At 7pm he will attend the Premiere of Báite as part of the Galway Film Fleadh

On Thursday morning at 11 Minister O’Donovan will attend the Screen Ireland Fleadh Forum in the city’s Galmont Hotel

On Friday night the Minister will attend the Screen Producers Ireland 35th Birthday Reception at the city’s Dean Hotel