  • Services

Services

Minister for Culture, Communications and Sport to make three-day visit to Galway

Published:

  • Avatar
  • Author:

    ~ 1 minutes read

Minister for Culture, Communications and Sport to make three-day visit to Galway
Share story:

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Minister Patrick O’Donovan is making a three-day visit to Galway, starting tomorrow (wed july 9)

The Minister for Culture, Communications and Sport will visit TG4 in Baile na hAbhann in the afternoon

At 7pm he will attend the Premiere of Báite as part of the Galway Film Fleadh

On Thursday morning at 11 Minister O’Donovan will attend the Screen Ireland Fleadh Forum in the city’s Galmont Hotel

On Friday night the Minister will attend the Screen Producers Ireland 35th Birthday Reception at the city’s Dean Hotel

More like this:
no_space
21st Westside Arts Festival to get underway this morning

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThe 21st Westside Arts Festival gets underway from th...

no_space
New high-quality artificial roost will protect local bat populations in Galway

Bats in East Galway have a brand new home – thanks to the joint nature protection efforts by EirG...

no_space
Feast for the eyes of vintage enthusiasts

Vintage car enthusiasts from all over Ireland will descend on Galway at the end of the month when...

no_space
Uninsured driver was on a mission of mercy

A care assistant came to aid of an elderly patient in distress despite not being insured to drive...

no_space
Survivors to visit Tuam Mother and Baby Home site ahead of excavation

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMFamilies and survivors of the Tuam Mother and Baby Ho...

no_space
HSE asked to address "total incompetence" over Connemara ambulance base

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThe HSE is being asked to address the "total incompet...

no_space
Galway 'Super Junior' Ministers at centre of High Court case

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThe High Court has begun hearing a constitutional cha...

no_space
Three Galway 'Super Junior' Ministers at centre of High Court case

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThe High Court has begun hearing a constitutional cha...

no_space
Galway hospitals falling behind cancer treatment targets

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMGalway's public hospitals are falling well behind tar...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up