New high-quality artificial roost will protect local bat populations in Galway

Author: Our Reporter
2 minutes read
Bats in East Galway have a brand new home – thanks to the joint nature protection efforts by EirGrid and ESB Networks which resulted in the construction of a high-quality artificial bat roost alongside substation works.
The development of the roost – a shelter where bats live, often in colonies – got underway at the Oldstreet 400kV substation in Ballynaheskeragh.
During pre-planning ecological surveys, EirGrid’s ecological consultants discovered that a farmhouse on the site, which required demolition, was serving as a breeding roost to an estimated 33 common pipistrelle bats.
Bats are protected by law in the Republic of Ireland under the Wildlife Acts 1976 to 2023 – so a replacement roost was erected before the original roost could be interfered with.
EirGrid and ESB Engineering & Major Projects jointly appointed expert bat ecologist Dr Tina Aughney, to manage all aspects of the work. Dr Aughney has 25 years’ bat survey experience, is a recognised expert on Irish bat populations, and is a founding member of Bat Conservation Ireland.
The National Parks & Wildlife Service granted a derogation license to permit demolition of the existing farmhouse, subject to the artificial roost being successfully constructed and occupied.
Follow-up surveys have confirmed that the artificial roost is now occupied by three times the number of bat species which were present in the existing farmhouse.
In 2022, EirGrid established a new requirement for consultants to implement ‘Nature Inclusive Design’ proposals across all grid projects.
“At EirGrid, we’re working towards the Government’s ambition for 80% of our energy to come from renewable sources, while also continuing to deliver a reliable energy supply,” said Lead Senior Ecologist with EirGrid, Robert Fennelly.
“However, this work must be done in parallel with efforts to protect and more importantly, restore biodiversity, in the face of the Irish governments Biodiversity Emergency and the EU Nature Restoration imperative.”
Pictured: Expert bat ecologist Dr Tina Aughney and EirGrid Ecologist Robert Fennelly outside the artificial bat roost in Ballynaheskeragh.
