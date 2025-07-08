  • Services

Galway parliamentarians support inaugural Heart and Stroke Oireachtas Group

Published:

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Galway TDs and Senators are backing a call for people living with heart failure to receive greater access to cardiac rehabilitation, psychological and financial support.

Deputies Albert Dolan, Dr Martin Daly, Noel Grealish, Claire Kerrane and Senator Shane Curley have participated in the inaugural Oireachtas Heart and Stroke group meeting on heart failure at Leinster House.

The group, set up by the Irish Heart Foundation, heard from Patient Champions and heart failure patients as well as medical experts.

It’s aim is to ensure that services and supports for people affected by cardiovascular disease are prioritised in Galway and across the country.

It’s estimated just under 7 and a half thousand people in Galway suffer from the rapidly growing cardiac condition that occurs when the heart muscle doesn’t pump blood as well as it should.

