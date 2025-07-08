  • Services

Galway project to receive over half a million euro EPA funding

Published:

  • Avatar
  • Author:

    ~ 1 minutes read

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

A Galway project is to receive over €650,000 as part of the Environmental Protection Agency research awards worth almost €7 million.

The project is led by University of Galway lecturer Caitriona Carlin and focuses on how to motivate communities to take positive climate action.

The study will research attitudes towards pro-environmental behaviour and investigate methods to increase engagement with citizen science.

10 other projects across the country have received similar funding – bringing the total research awards announced by the EPA this year to €21 million.

The projects will deal with topics such as the circular economy, impact of noise-pollution and the study of remote Irish islands with a shared focus on climate change.

