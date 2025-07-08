Uninsured driver was on a mission of mercy

Published:
A care assistant came to aid of an elderly patient in distress despite not being insured to drive in her own car, a court was told.
Zane Khane, of 26A Bun Caise, Rahoon, pleaded guilty to driving while uninsured and without a full licence on September 5, 2024 at Killymongaun, Clifden.
She told Clifden District Court last February that she usually drove a company car for a homecare agency which she was insured in but, on that day, she had a patient in Clifden and had to use another car while on a day off.
Her learner permit had expired shortly before she was stopped, and she since had received a full drivers’ licence.
Garda Jason Walmsey said he had stopped her at a checkpoint where she admitted she had no insurance, and the vehicle was immediately seized. He had assisted her in continuing her journey to the patient with medical equipment.
Defence solicitor Caitriona Vine said her client had driven from Galway to Clifden on a mission of mercy.
“She received a private call to assist an elderly person experiencing respiratory problems. The lack of ambulance services in the area means that people in care agencies are often called upon,” Ms Vine stated.
Clifden District Court heard that Khane had been given a five-month jail term in October 2022 for assault, which was suspended for two years on condition she did not reoffend.
A new conviction could trigger that sentence. She was previously convicted of driving while uninsured for which she had been disqualified from the road for three years.
Ms Vine handed in references from her car agency and details of previous charitable work she had undertaken.
In reference to the assault, Ms Vine said the defendant was in a very abusive relationship and had alcohol issues at the time.
“She has since turned her life around and is working really hard. She realises the seriousness of the situation. She knows she’ll be back before the Galway District Court in relation to the suspended sentence,” she said.
“The loss of her licence is serious as it would impact on her ability to work for an agency and provide services…it was a serious error of judgement, perhaps clouded by her enthusiasm for the job.”
Judge Fiona Lydon said she has concerns that the defendant would drive while uninsured a second time and while serving a suspended sentence.
But if Zhane was deemed suitable for community service, she would impose 180 hours in lieu of a four-month sentence behind bars. The case was adjourned until October 23.
