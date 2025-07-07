Survivors to visit Tuam Mother and Baby Home site ahead of excavation

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Families and survivors of the Tuam Mother and Baby Home will tomorrow meet with the excavation team and visit the edge of the site.

A team of international experts is being brought in to assist in the project, with main excavation works to begin next week.

The work – a decade after local historian Catherine Corless discovered death certs for 796 children that had no burial records – will be extremely complex and is likely to take several years to complete.

