  • Services

Services

Survivors to visit Tuam Mother and Baby Home site ahead of excavation

Published:

  • Avatar
  • Author:

    ~ 1 minutes read

Survivors to visit Tuam Mother and Baby Home site ahead of excavation
Share story:

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Families and survivors of the Tuam Mother and Baby Home will tomorrow meet with the excavation team and visit the edge of the site.

A team of international experts is being brought in to assist in the project, with main excavation works to begin next week.

The work – a decade after local historian Catherine Corless discovered death certs for 796 children that had no burial records – will be extremely complex and is likely to take several years to complete.

Today was a briefing day for media – and you can hear a full report from Sarah Slevin below.

More like this:
no_space
HSE asked to address "total incompetence" over Connemara ambulance base

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThe HSE is being asked to address the "total incompet...

no_space
Galway 'Super Junior' Ministers at centre of High Court case

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThe High Court has begun hearing a constitutional cha...

no_space
Three Galway 'Super Junior' Ministers at centre of High Court case

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThe High Court has begun hearing a constitutional cha...

no_space
Galway hospitals falling behind cancer treatment targets

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMGalway's public hospitals are falling well behind tar...

no_space
Man arrested after significant cocaine seizures in Oranmore and Ballybane

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA man's been arrested after cocaine worth €80 thousan...

no_space
Údarás na Gaeltachta announces initiative to bring vacant houses back to life

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMÚdarás na Gaeltachta has announced an initiative to b...

no_space
Tuam Mother and Baby Home excavation begins this day week

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThe main works of the excavation of the former Tuam M...

no_space
Fee increase will price students out of college

The Government’s decision to hike college fees by €1,000 will price young people out of further e...

no_space
Employees prepare to undertake charity cycle for two causes close to their hearts

An award-winning Ballinasloe company which has manufactured bespoke fitted furniture for more tha...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up