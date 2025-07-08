Feast for the eyes of vintage enthusiasts

Published:
-
-
Author: Our Reporter
~ 2 minutes read
Vintage car enthusiasts from all over Ireland will descend on Galway at the end of the month when the Western Veteran & Vintage Motor Club holds its annual Westrun event over the weekend of July 25 to 27.
There will be approximately 120 cars taking part in a run to Clifden on that Saturday, with vintage cars from the early 1900’s to classic cars of the 1980’s expected.
There are stops in Moycullen and Oughterard and finishing in Clifden before returning for a gala dinner and prizegiving in the Clybaun Hotel in Knocknacarra.
The cars will be on display at the Spanish Arch from 2pm on the Friday afternoon until 6pm and the area is open to the general public to view. This display will be attended by the Mayor of Galway, Cllr Mike Cubbard, who will officially open the Westun weekend.
The cars are also available to view at the Clybaun Hotel on the Saturday morning, though you will have to be early at the run leaves at 10.30am.
The WVVMC was formed in 1977 after the conclusion of the Irish Vintage Autumn Rally which was held in Galway. It is now one of the largest motoring clubs in the country with around 150 members.
The Westrun – including its previous guises of Summer Run and Shell Run – have been held nearly every year since.
Pictured: A selection of the vintage cars on view at the Spanish Arch during a previous Westrun.
