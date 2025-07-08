21st Westside Arts Festival to get underway this morning

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

The 21st Westside Arts Festival gets underway from this morning – boasting a packed schedule with over 40 different events.

Workshops and performances will be running daily from 10 in the morning – ending on Saturday July 12th.

Highlights include a classical concert, puppet show, and film screenings with booking required for some events.

The ‘Air we Share’ project will be on display over the weekend – tying into this year’s theme ‘Seeking diamonds in the sky’.

James Coyne, Chairperson of the festival, says while the theme has some fun aspects there’s a deeper meaning behind it