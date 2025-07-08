  • Services

Services

21st Westside Arts Festival to get underway this morning

Published:

  • Avatar
  • Author:

    ~ 1 minutes read

21st Westside Arts Festival to get underway this morning
Share story:

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

The 21st Westside Arts Festival gets underway from this morning – boasting a packed schedule with over 40 different events.

Workshops and performances will be running daily from 10 in the morning – ending on Saturday July 12th.

Highlights include a classical concert, puppet show, and film screenings with booking required for some events.

The ‘Air we Share’ project will be on display over the weekend – tying into this year’s theme ‘Seeking diamonds in the sky’.

James Coyne, Chairperson of the festival, says while the theme has some fun aspects there’s a deeper meaning behind it

 

More like this:
no_space
Minister for Culture, Communications and Sport to make three-day visit to Galway

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMMinister Patrick O’Donovan is making a three-day visi...

no_space
New high-quality artificial roost will protect local bat populations in Galway

Bats in East Galway have a brand new home – thanks to the joint nature protection efforts by EirG...

no_space
Feast for the eyes of vintage enthusiasts

Vintage car enthusiasts from all over Ireland will descend on Galway at the end of the month when...

no_space
Uninsured driver was on a mission of mercy

A care assistant came to aid of an elderly patient in distress despite not being insured to drive...

no_space
Survivors to visit Tuam Mother and Baby Home site ahead of excavation

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMFamilies and survivors of the Tuam Mother and Baby Ho...

no_space
HSE asked to address "total incompetence" over Connemara ambulance base

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThe HSE is being asked to address the "total incompet...

no_space
Galway 'Super Junior' Ministers at centre of High Court case

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThe High Court has begun hearing a constitutional cha...

no_space
Three Galway 'Super Junior' Ministers at centre of High Court case

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThe High Court has begun hearing a constitutional cha...

no_space
Galway hospitals falling behind cancer treatment targets

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMGalway's public hospitals are falling well behind tar...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up