Volkswagen Group Ireland set to hit a number of milestones in 2025

Volkswagen Group Ireland is celebrating a record year in 2024 and is gearing up for a year of milestones in 2025, including 130 years of the Skoda brand, 75 years of SEAT and 75 years of Volkswagen in Ireland.
In 1950, Ireland became the first country outside of Germany to assemble Volkswagen cars when an almond green Volkswagen Beetle with a 1100CC 25HP engine was assembled in a former tram shed on the Shelbourne Road in Dublin.
When the ‘Ballsbridge Beetle’ rolled off the assembly line, it triggered the start of an international success story and the beginning of Volkswagen as an automotive powerhouse.
The group delivered a record breaking 39,178 vehicles in 2024, up 5% on the previous year. In addition, Volkswagen Group Ireland secured a 29.6% total new car market share, while nearly one in four electric vehicles sold here was from a Volkswagen Group brand.
The arrival of a host of important new vehicles spanning the six Volkswagen Group Ireland brands – Volkswagen Passenger Cars, Audi, CUPRA, Seat, Skoda and Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles – signals a bright future in 2025.
Irish customers can expect even more BEV presence from the country’s leader in electric vehicles in 2025 thanks to the arrival of significant models including the CUPRA Tavascan, the Volkswagen ID.2, Audi A6 e-tron and Skoda Elroq.
Volkswagen Group Ireland expects strong growth in 2025 as more PHEVs come to market, including plug-in versions of the new Volkswagen Tayron, Skoda Kodiaq and Superb, the Audi A3, A5, Q7 and Q8, SEAT Leon and CUPRA Terramar.
With record sales and a series of milestones in 2025, Volkswagen Group Ireland CEO and Group Managing Director, Pierre Boutin, is predicting a memorable year.
“Ireland plays a unique role in the Volkswagen Group story, and I look forward to celebrating some of those historic milestones in 2025. In 1950, who would have thought the humble Beetle would go on to be such a hit?
“As we mark 75 years in Ireland, we continue to strive for the same pioneering spirit that made it one of the greatest automotive success stories of all time. Our 2024 successes lay the foundations for 2025.
“We have already begun the most significant transformation in our history as we march towards sustainable e-mobility. In 2025, we are determined to deliver record numbers of electric vehicles and help Ireland move towards its sustainability goals.”
Pictured: Volkswagen Group Ireland CEO and Group Managing Director, Pierre Boutin.
