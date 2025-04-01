  • Services

Services

Gardaí investigate hit and run damage to vehicle travelling on the Curragh Line

Published:

  • Avatar
  • Author:

    ~ 1 minutes read

Gardaí investigate hit and run damage to vehicle travelling on the Curragh Line
Share story:

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Gardaí are investigating hit and run damage to a vehicle travelling on the Curragh Line on the Headford Road

At approximately 8 o’clock on Friday night an unknown vehicle carrying bales of hay overtook a white Hyundai on the approach to Cloonboo.

The bales rubbed off the Hyundai causing damage to the vehicle.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed this incident or who has any information to contact Garda Alan Kelly of the Galway Roads Policing Unit

More like this:
no_space
Contracts signed on transformative social housing development in Ballinasloe

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMContracts have been signed on a transformative social...

no_space
Local clubs meet with Sports Minister over lack of funding for facilities across city

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA range of local sports club have met with the Minist...

no_space
County Council to launch new modern website this summer

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMGalway County Council has revealed it intends to laun...

no_space
Galway Chamber appoints Karen Ronan as new CEO

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMKaren Ronan has been appointed the new Chief Executiv...

no_space
Walking protests in four Connemara areas tomorrow over 'lethal' road conditions

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMWalking protests are taking place in four Connemara c...

no_space
Students flock to Ros an Mhíl for Ard-Fheis na nOg event

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM18 schools from Dublin, Donegal, Cork and Galway will...

no_space
Masked raider jumps counter at Boylesports Galway Shopping Centre

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMNo arrests have yet been made in the investigation in...

no_space
Former health centres in Aughrim and Ballygar to go on market in coming weeks

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMFormer health centres in Aughrim and Ballygar are to ...

no_space
MEP Maria Walsh warns West will suffer if US EU trade war escalates

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMGovernment ministers will hear today how chemical and...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up