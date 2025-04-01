Gardaí investigate hit and run damage to vehicle travelling on the Curragh Line

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Gardaí are investigating hit and run damage to a vehicle travelling on the Curragh Line on the Headford Road

At approximately 8 o’clock on Friday night an unknown vehicle carrying bales of hay overtook a white Hyundai on the approach to Cloonboo.

The bales rubbed off the Hyundai causing damage to the vehicle.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed this incident or who has any information to contact Garda Alan Kelly of the Galway Roads Policing Unit