Galway Chamber appoints Karen Ronan as new CEO

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Karen Ronan has been appointed the new Chief Executive Officer of Galway Chamber

Karen will officially take up her role with Galway’s business community at the end of April

Limerick native Karen Ronan is a highly regarded leader with a proven track record in business and sports tourism, stakeholder engagement, and economic development.

She has played a pivotal role in driving national and regional strategies, with a strong focus on ESG and sustainable work practices.

She has helped foster business networks at local, national, and international levels

