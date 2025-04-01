  • Services

Masked raider jumps counter at Boylesports Galway Shopping Centre

Published:

  • Avatar
  • Author:

    ~ 1 minutes read

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

No arrests have yet been made in the investigation into a masked raider jumping the counter at Boylesports in the Galway Shopping Centre

The incident occured at the Headford Road bookmaker’s just after 8 o’clock on Friday night

The lone male was wearing a balaclava, jumped the counter and stole an undisclosed amount of cash.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed this incident or who has any information to contact Garda Ronan Leonard at Galway Garda Station

no_space
Walking protests in four Connemara areas tomorrow over 'lethal' road conditions

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMWalking protests are taking place in four Connemara c...

no_space
Students flock to Ros an Mhíl for Ard-Fheis na nOg event

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM18 schools from Dublin, Donegal, Cork and Galway will...

no_space
Former health centres in Aughrim and Ballygar to go on market in coming weeks

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMFormer health centres in Aughrim and Ballygar are to ...

no_space
MEP Maria Walsh warns West will suffer if US EU trade war escalates

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMGovernment ministers will hear today how chemical and...

no_space
University of Galway on hunt for its next President

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMUniversity of Galway is on the hunt for its next Pres...

no_space
University of Galway on hunt for next President

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMUniversity of Galway is on the hunt for its next Pres...

no_space
Ladies step out in style at Standun's spectacular Spring Fashion Event

Famed family fashion outlet Standún in Spiddal welcomed Lisa’s Lust List, for a celebration of st...

no_space
Historic Galway building set for a new lease of life as a family home

A 15th century Galway castle is set to be transformed into a habitable dwelling after planning pe...

no_space
Threshold and UG Students' Union join forces to support student renters

National housing charity Threshold has partnered with University of Galway Students’ Union to rai...

