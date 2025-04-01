Masked raider jumps counter at Boylesports Galway Shopping Centre

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

No arrests have yet been made in the investigation into a masked raider jumping the counter at Boylesports in the Galway Shopping Centre

The incident occured at the Headford Road bookmaker’s just after 8 o’clock on Friday night

The lone male was wearing a balaclava, jumped the counter and stole an undisclosed amount of cash.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed this incident or who has any information to contact Garda Ronan Leonard at Galway Garda Station