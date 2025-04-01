  • Services

Students flock to Ros an Mhíl for Ard-Fheis na nOg event

Published:

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

18 schools from Dublin, Donegal, Cork and Galway will take part in the Ard-Fheis na nOg event in Ros an Mhíl this week.

120 Gaelcholaiste students from all four provinces will attend workshops and talks at Coláiste Chamuis, and will also get to visit the Ros na Rún set in An Spidéal

Over the next three days, each school will also hold a presentation on topics such as the role of Irish in a United Ireland, and the impact of campaigning for the Irish language.

Róisín Ní Chinnéide is Advocacy Manager for Conradh na Gaeilge and explains what’s on offer for the students:

