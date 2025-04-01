Former health centres in Aughrim and Ballygar to go on market in coming weeks

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Former health centres in Aughrim and Ballygar are to go on the market.

At a meeting of the HSE Health Forum West this week, Councillor Alan Harney was advised they would be offered in the coming weeks.

The Ballygar centre was badly damaged in a fire in 2021, while the Aughrim building has been idle for a considerable time.

Under HSE protocol, they’ll first be offered to the Land Development Agency, then state agencies, and then the open market.

Councillor Harney says the communities in both areas are eager to see them returned to use.