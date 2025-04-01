  • Services

Services

Former health centres in Aughrim and Ballygar to go on market in coming weeks

Published:

  • Avatar
  • Author:

    ~ 1 minutes read

Former health centres in Aughrim and Ballygar to go on market in coming weeks
Share story:

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Former health centres in Aughrim and Ballygar are to go on the market.

At a meeting of the HSE Health Forum West this week, Councillor Alan Harney was advised they would be offered in the coming weeks.

The Ballygar centre was badly damaged in a fire in 2021, while the Aughrim building has been idle for a considerable time.

Under HSE protocol, they’ll first be offered to the Land Development Agency, then state agencies, and then the open market.

Councillor Harney says the communities in both areas are eager to see them returned to use.

More like this:
no_space
MEP Maria Walsh warns West will suffer if US EU trade war escalates

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMGovernment ministers will hear today how chemical and...

no_space
University of Galway on hunt for its next President

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMUniversity of Galway is on the hunt for its next Pres...

no_space
University of Galway on hunt for next President

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMUniversity of Galway is on the hunt for its next Pres...

no_space
Ladies step out in style at Standun’s spectacular Spring Fashion Event

Famed family fashion outlet Standún in Spiddal welcomed Lisa’s Lust List, for a celebration of st...

no_space
Historic Galway building set for a new lease of life as a family home

A 15th century Galway castle is set to be transformed into a habitable dwelling after planning pe...

no_space
Threshold and UG Students’ Union join forces to support student renters

National housing charity Threshold has partnered with University of Galway Students’ Union to rai...

no_space
Extra sailings for Inishbofin in new contract for ferry service

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMExtra Friday sailings for Inishbofin are included in ...

no_space
Orthopaedic theatres running well below capacity at Merlin Park due to staffing issues

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMOrthopaedic theatres are running well below capacity ...

no_space
Innovative ocean art exhibition attracts 150 people over the weekend

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMAn innovative art exhibition exploring ocean literacy...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up