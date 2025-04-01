Local clubs meet with Sports Minister over lack of funding for facilities across city

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

A range of local sports club have met with the Minister for Sport over an alleged lack of funding for facilities across the city.

The meeting, organised by Galway based Fine Gael Senator Sean Kyne, was attended by a range of groups – including Connacht Rugby, Connacht Hockey, and Galway Bay Rugby Club.

Politicians too, were in attendance, to contrast a chronic lack of facilities in the city compared with the growing population and demand.

Minister Patrick O’ Donovan listened to the concerns and says he will take them on board for future consideration.

Fine Gael City Councillor and former Mayor Clodagh Higgins says we cannot allow Galway City to continue to fall behind.