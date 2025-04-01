  • Services

Services

Local clubs meet with Sports Minister over lack of funding for facilities across city

Published:

  • Avatar
  • Author:

    ~ 1 minutes read

Local clubs meet with Sports Minister over lack of funding for facilities across city
Share story:

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

A range of local sports club have met with the Minister for Sport over an alleged lack of funding for facilities across the city.

The meeting, organised by Galway based Fine Gael Senator Sean Kyne, was attended by a range of groups – including Connacht Rugby, Connacht Hockey, and Galway Bay Rugby Club.

Politicians too, were in attendance, to contrast a chronic lack of facilities in the city compared with the growing population and demand.

Minister Patrick O’ Donovan listened to the concerns and says he will take them on board for future consideration.

Fine Gael City Councillor and former Mayor Clodagh Higgins says we cannot allow Galway City to continue to fall behind.

More like this:
no_space
Contracts signed on transformative social housing development in Ballinasloe

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMContracts have been signed on a transformative social...

no_space
Gardaí investigate hit and run damage to vehicle travelling on the Curragh Line

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMGardaí are investigating hit and run damage to a vehi...

no_space
County Council to launch new modern website this summer

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMGalway County Council has revealed it intends to laun...

no_space
Galway Chamber appoints Karen Ronan as new CEO

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMKaren Ronan has been appointed the new Chief Executiv...

no_space
Walking protests in four Connemara areas tomorrow over 'lethal' road conditions

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMWalking protests are taking place in four Connemara c...

no_space
Students flock to Ros an Mhíl for Ard-Fheis na nOg event

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM18 schools from Dublin, Donegal, Cork and Galway will...

no_space
Masked raider jumps counter at Boylesports Galway Shopping Centre

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMNo arrests have yet been made in the investigation in...

no_space
Former health centres in Aughrim and Ballygar to go on market in coming weeks

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMFormer health centres in Aughrim and Ballygar are to ...

no_space
MEP Maria Walsh warns West will suffer if US EU trade war escalates

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMGovernment ministers will hear today how chemical and...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up