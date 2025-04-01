  • Services

Contracts signed on transformative social housing development in Ballinasloe

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Contracts have been signed on a transformative social housing development in Ballinasloe.

The project will transform derelict terraced buildings at Dunlo Hill into 16 new homes.

The project aims to kill two birds with one stone – provide much-needed social housing in Ballinasloe, while breathing life back into the long-dilapidated streetscape at Dunlo Hill.

The overall focus is on single-bed units, which account for 12 of the 16 planned homes, and the remaining four will be two bed units.

Another core pillar of the project is the former Dooleys Pub on the corner – and that’ll be redeveloped as a new community facility.

There’ll also be a new public walkway through the development.

A contracts now been signed with Custy Construction LTD and OBFA Architects – with works expected to be completed in July 2026

