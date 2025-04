This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Galway County Council has revealed it intends to launch a fully revamped website this summer.

It’s long been considered radically out-of-date – difficult to navigate and missing crucial information, or even offering outdated information.

In response to Councillor Andrew Reddington at a meeting at County Hall, management confirmed they’re aiming to roll out the new website in June.

Councillor Reddington feels it’s long overdue.