Walking protests in four Connemara areas tomorrow over 'lethal' road conditions

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Walking protests are taking place in four Connemara communities tomorrow morning over ‘lethal’ traffic conditions on the R336.

Residents say that if nothing is done by Galway County Council to improve safety on the road, they will ‘take further action which will escalate in scale and disruption’.

Between 8AM and 8:45AM tomorrow, parents, teachers and pupils will take to the streets of Bearna, Furbo, An Spidéal and Inverin.

Speaking to Galway Talks, local Bearna parent Cathy Mulligan, outlines what they’re hoping to achieve with tomorrow’s protest:

