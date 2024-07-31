Tusla record surge in referrals in the west

There has been a surge in the number of children referred to Tusla’s Family Support services in the Galway Roscommon area – with new figures showing an increase of over 17% in a year.

The annual report from the child and family agency has recorded that almost 3,000 children were referred to their Family Support services in 2023, up from 2,490 the year before.

There has also been a hike in the number of child protection referrals in the Galway Roscommon area, up by nearly 7% in a year – from 4,263 to 4,552.

The 2023 report shows there were 111 ‘Meitheal’ processes requested last year, which is down by 24 in a year. This is a service for children and families with additional needs who require multi-agency intervention, but who do not meet the threshold for referral to the Social Work Department. A team delivers preventative support which is focused on the child’s developmental needs.

There was an increase in the number of young adults who received aftercare in 2023 – up 21 to 219.

At the end of 2023, 96% – 343 children out of 356 in care in this catchment – were in foster care.

Tusla does not currently operate any residential centres in Galway/Roscommon, however there are plans in train to change that.

“Planning and actions are ongoing under the Strategic Plan for Residential Care Services for Children and Young People 2022-2025. One property in the Galway/Roscommon area is currently undergoing renovation for this purpose, and planning is also ongoing for a further children’s residential centre in 2025,” said a spokesperson.

Nationally there was an 11% increase in referrals to the Child Protection and Welfare Service, jumping to a new high of almost 92,000 referrals.

Some 5,615 children were in care at the end of 2023, 90% of them in foster care.

A total of 47,260 children were referred to family support services last year. There was a 55% surge to 432 in the number of separated children seeking international protection who were received into care or accommodated.

Chairperson of Tusla, Pat Rabbitte, said since the agency was set up a decade ago, child protection and welfare referrals to Tusla have doubled.

“Today, the Agency is challenged by the growing complexities of our work, evident from the demand for specialised services and supports, such as those for Special Care and Separated Children Seeking International Protection.

“Referrals for 2023, at 91,924, were almost twice what they were in 2014 when the agency was established. Birth Information and Tracing, following on from the legislation, has absorbed a great deal of patient work hours.”

In 2022 an inspection of the child protection and welfare service for children in Galway and Roscommon found that a lack of staff was impacting on the frequency of visits by social workers.

The complex needs of one particular child was not being met as a result of not being able to find a suitable foster home.

There were 40 children listed as active on Tusla’s Child Protection Notification System (CPNS) – 62.5% were under ten years of age.

The most recent report from the Health Information and Quality Authority (HIQA) revealed there were eight whole time equivalent social work vacancies, one team leader and one senior social work vacancy on the child protection and welfare team.

The inspectors found that overall, the service operated by the child and family agency had strong and effective leadership, governance and management arrangements in place.

“Inspectors found that children who were at risk of significant harm had child protection safety plans in place to protect and promote their welfare. However, improvements were required in relation to the frequency of visits to children listed as active on the CPNS, and in the quality and monitoring of safety plans,” the report states.

“Challenges in the provision of suitable alternative care placements in the area had resulted in the needs of a child with complex needs not being met.”

Tusla responded it was recruiting staff in the area to address the impact of staff vacancies on the frequency of visits.

Pictured: Chairperson of Tusla, Pat Rabbitte.