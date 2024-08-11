Tuam student ensures every dog has its day

Published:
-
-
Author: Declan Tierney
~ 3 minutes read
A campaign launched by a 13-year-old North Galway student for the creation of a dog park in Tuam has come to fruition – after it was confirmed that €74,000 has been allocated for the design and construction of the facility at the Palace Grounds.
It will allow dog owners to take their pets off their leash and allow them roam freely in this confined space – once they are properly muzzled.
It was the initiative of Nicola Riedinger, a student of Archbishop MacHale College in Tuam, who collected more 1,000 signatures in support the project and it has proven a major success.
Dog lover Nicola actually made a presentation at a meeting of Tuam Municipal Council earlier this year in order to seek support for the project which will now proceed.
According to Cllr Donagh Killilea, her petition received phenomenal support and will prove a benefit for all dog owners who regularly use the Palace Grounds in Tuam to walk their pets.
Cllr Killilea was Chair of Tuam Municipal Council when Nicola made her presentation and said that all of the councillors present agreed to “drive it on” and seek funding.
Nicola herself embarked on a fundraising campaign and secured €300 to kick the project off when the help from her school friends and family.
Cllr Killilea confirmed that the funding was provided through the Community Recognition Fund which is part of the Department of Rural and Community Development. He paid tribute to Tuam Engineer John Coyle and former engineer Paul Connolly for driving the project.
Throughout the petition, Nicola has been supported by her mother Silvia who said: “It will benefit not only Tuam but many areas, as there are limited designated areas to take your dog in the West of Ireland.”
Cllr Andrew Reddington complimented the Tuam area office of Galway County Council for supporting the initiative.
“It is a great news story for Tuam. I remember Nicola making a presentation at one of our meetings about her dog park proposal. Funding was applied for and it was granted by Minister Heather Humphreys.
“The Tuam dog park will be a central hub for pet owners, building a closer community as it a place where people can meet, build friendships and families can enjoy quality time together.
“The Tuam dog park will be the first of its kind in the West of Ireland leading the way for other areas as Ireland grows toward being more dog friendly. It is a facility that will be used by residents and those in surrounding towns,” added Cllr Reddington.
Nicola has been collecting signatures both on paper and digitally through Change.org from locals who support the establishment of the dog park.
She has collected 630 names in writing as well as around 400 signatures online. Now that funding has been secured, it is hoped that work on the dog park can take place within the next few months.
Pictured: Nicola Riedinger (13) and her dog Tucker in Tuam Palace Grounds. Photo: Jacinta Fahy Photography.
For more, read this week’s Connacht Tribune:
Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App
Download the Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App to access to Galway’s best-selling newspaper. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
Or purchase the Digital Edition for PC, Mac or Laptop from Pagesuite HERE.
Get the Connacht Tribune Live app
The Connacht Tribune Live app is the home of everything that is happening in Galway City and county. It’s completely FREE and features all the latest news, sport and information on what’s on in your area. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
More like this:
Town Centre scheme will breathe new life into old Nuns’ Island Theatre
There was good news for Galway last week as the Government unveiled the five projects to benefit ...
Hardy warriors tackle Connemara course in Mountain Running League
Forty hardy runners took part in the recent mountain race on Mount Gable near the village of Clon...
Athenry/Oranmore Councillor Louis O’Hara chosen as Sinn Fein Candidate for Galway East in General Election
Athenry/Oranmore Councillor Louis O’Hara has been selected as Sinn Fein’s candidate f...
Galway’s man of many parts is back for another year at Festival of Kerry
Galway’s man of many parts – broadcaster, County Councillor and perennial MC – Ollie Turner is ba...
Ballinasloe company celebrates 75 years – and five generations of family business
It started with humble beginnings and an Adana hand-operated printing machine in 1949 – but KPW P...
Imelda May ensures life’s a picnic for Galway singer
A rising star of Galway’s music scene is one of an elite group of Irish buskers who will be mento...
Restoration of water supply in Oranmore and Maree pushed out to midnight
The restoration of the water supply in Oranmore and Maree has been pushed out to midnight. Origin...
Public consultation opens on enhancement scheme for key Tuam area
Public consultation has opened on the Ballygaddy Road park enhancement scheme in Tuam. Galway Cou...
Galway’s The Saw Doctors added to next week’s lineup for Electric Picnic
Galway’s The Saw Doctors have been added to the lineup for Electric Picnic. The festival ki...