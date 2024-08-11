Tuam student ensures every dog has its day

A campaign launched by a 13-year-old North Galway student for the creation of a dog park in Tuam has come to fruition – after it was confirmed that €74,000 has been allocated for the design and construction of the facility at the Palace Grounds.

It will allow dog owners to take their pets off their leash and allow them roam freely in this confined space – once they are properly muzzled.

It was the initiative of Nicola Riedinger, a student of Archbishop MacHale College in Tuam, who collected more 1,000 signatures in support the project and it has proven a major success.

Dog lover Nicola actually made a presentation at a meeting of Tuam Municipal Council earlier this year in order to seek support for the project which will now proceed.

According to Cllr Donagh Killilea, her petition received phenomenal support and will prove a benefit for all dog owners who regularly use the Palace Grounds in Tuam to walk their pets.

Cllr Killilea was Chair of Tuam Municipal Council when Nicola made her presentation and said that all of the councillors present agreed to “drive it on” and seek funding.

Nicola herself embarked on a fundraising campaign and secured €300 to kick the project off when the help from her school friends and family.

Cllr Killilea confirmed that the funding was provided through the Community Recognition Fund which is part of the Department of Rural and Community Development. He paid tribute to Tuam Engineer John Coyle and former engineer Paul Connolly for driving the project.

Throughout the petition, Nicola has been supported by her mother Silvia who said: “It will benefit not only Tuam but many areas, as there are limited designated areas to take your dog in the West of Ireland.”

Cllr Andrew Reddington complimented the Tuam area office of Galway County Council for supporting the initiative.

“It is a great news story for Tuam. I remember Nicola making a presentation at one of our meetings about her dog park proposal. Funding was applied for and it was granted by Minister Heather Humphreys.

“The Tuam dog park will be a central hub for pet owners, building a closer community as it a place where people can meet, build friendships and families can enjoy quality time together.

“The Tuam dog park will be the first of its kind in the West of Ireland leading the way for other areas as Ireland grows toward being more dog friendly. It is a facility that will be used by residents and those in surrounding towns,” added Cllr Reddington.

Nicola has been collecting signatures both on paper and digitally through Change.org from locals who support the establishment of the dog park.

She has collected 630 names in writing as well as around 400 signatures online. Now that funding has been secured, it is hoped that work on the dog park can take place within the next few months.

Pictured: Nicola Riedinger (13) and her dog Tucker in Tuam Palace Grounds. Photo: Jacinta Fahy Photography.