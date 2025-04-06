Galway composer Johnny Óg Connolly is Composer of the Year at Gradam Ceoil

-
-
Author: Our Reporter
~ 3 minutes read
The great Conamara accordion player and composer Johnny Óg Connolly is to be honoured for his outstanding contributions to Irish Traditional Music at this year’s Gradam Ceoil TG4.
The son of the renowned melodeon player Johnny Connolly from Inis Bearachain will receive the Cumadóir TG4 Award as Composer of the Year, joining a stellar list of Irish musicians and singers to be honoured on the night.
The recipients of Gradam Ceoil TG4 2025 were officially unveiled at a special event held at Iveagh House, marking another milestone in the celebration of Ireland’s rich traditional music heritage.
This year’s Gradam Ceoil recipient is Clare-born fiddle player Siobhán Peoples; Singer of the Year is Cathy Jordan; broadcaster Áine Hensey will receive the Outstanding Contribution Award, and Cork-born fiddle maestro Matt Cranitch will receive the Lifetime Achievement Award.
Following in the footsteps of his father, Johnny Óg Connolly has carved out his own legacy within the tradition. He is known for his expressive playing style, which blends traditional Conamara elements with a modern sensibility.
Among his solo recordings, which include many of his compositions, are Aisling Yoshua (2011, Best Trad Album, Irish Times), Siar (2016), and Fear Inis Bearachain (2018). He has also recorded duet albums with Brian McGrath (Dreaming Up the Tunes, 1998) and the late Charlie Lennon (Dusk Till Dawn, 2005).
He has also composed two song cycles based on the poetry of Máirtín Ó Direáin—An tEarrach Thiar, featuring Liam Ó Maonlaí, and Fad Saoil (Joe Steve Ó Neachtain), which has also been recorded with Aisling Ní Neachtain and Cór Óige Chois Fharraige.
In 2022, he received a commission from Stiúideo Cuan (An Spidéal) to compose a suite of music. An Cosán Draíochta was the result, a work of music and song in memory of his father. His most recent work was a short suite entitled Ómós for Scoil Gheimhridh Joe Steve 2025.
Now in its 28th year, Gradam Ceoil TG4 continues to honour the absolute best in performance and cultural impact across seven categories.
The selection process is carried out by an independent panel of previous awardees and leading figures in the traditional music community.
The Gradam Ceoil TG4 2025 concert and award ceremony will take place at the University Concert Hall, Limerick, on Sunday, May 4, and will be broadcast live on TG4 and worldwide via the TG4 Player.
And this year, the awards’ global reach is further amplified by collaboration with Ireland at Expo 2025. Gradam Ceoil TG4 and its 2025 honourees will feature in Ireland’s programming at the upcoming World Expo in Osaka, Japan.
Pictured: Conamara accordion player and composer Johnny Óg Connolly.
