The Government seemingly doesn’t have “a bulls clue” when it comes to the importance and cost of water infrastructure to support home building.

That’s according to local TD Michael Fitzmaurice, who says 85% of the towns in Ireland don’t have the capacity for new homes.

Speaking to Taoiseach Micheal Martin in the Dáil, he was highly critical of the €10bn budget allocated to Uisce Eireann for the period 2025 – 2029.