Galway design student impresses judges with her Oriental bathroom concept

-
-
Author: Our Reporter
~ 2 minutes read
A bathroom with a strong Oriental theme was enough to win a prestigious prize for a Galway design student – seeing off national competition in the process.
Technological University Dublin student Honor Curé from Kilcolgan was announced as the winner of the 2025 Bathroom Designer of the Year Award, sponsored by leading bathroom designers Sonas.
The daughter of Marcel Curé and artist Róisín Curé, she started her design journey in Galway Technical Institute moving to TUD where she is currently a third-year student of the Honours Bachelor of Arts Degree in Design.
Honor said she was ‘absolutely thrilled’ with her win.
“I believe that the bathroom should be a space of serenity and calm, where you can give your body the care that it deserves and shut off your mind for a few moments from all your day-to-day thoughts or worries,” she said.
“I am delighted that the judges understood what I was trying to achieve,” she added.
The judges praised her bathroom ‘for its design originality and the specific combination of colours and materials that were very arresting’.
“The concept of oriental chinoiserie, with the use of gold in the panels and the way this highlighted the Sonas brass fittings was stunning,” they said.
“The high gloss wood and wonderful colours made this a very exotic space. In terms of the Sonas goal to enable people to reimagine their bathrooms, this had it all.
“It was wonderful to see the Sonas products used to get a stunningly individual, unique and different bathroom design result,” they added.
Pictured: Honor Curé’s bathroom took first prize for great design originality.
For more, read this week’s Connacht Tribune:
Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App
Download the Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App to access to Galway’s best-selling newspaper. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
Or purchase the Digital Edition for PC, Mac or Laptop from Pagesuite HERE.
Get the Connacht Tribune Live app
The Connacht Tribune Live app is the home of everything that is happening in Galway City and county. It’s completely FREE and features all the latest news, sport and information on what’s on in your area. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
More like this:
Family begs Council for transfer from ‘awful’ halting site near Portumna
A family of four living in a hellish halting site near Portumna has begged Galway County Council ...
Galway composer Johnny Óg Connolly is Composer of the Year at Gradam Ceoil
The great Conamara accordion player and composer Johnny Óg Connolly is to be honoured for his out...
Road Traffic Collision on the Headford Road claims the life of a 6 year old girl
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA 6 year old girl has been killed in a crash in Galwa...
Independent Ireland TD says Government hasn't "a bulls clue" on water infrastructure for home building
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThe Government seemingly doesn't have "a bulls clue" ...
Galway nominees make finals of Ireland's Young Filmaker of the Year
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMGalway will be well-represented at Ireland's Young Fi...
Gardai appeal for witnesses following fatal road traffic collision in Oranmore
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMGardaí are appealing for witnesses following a fatal ...
Tributes paid to the contribution of Éamon Ó Cuív at party in his honour
Attendees at the retirement ‘do’ for Éamon Ó Cuív quipped that there were three potential Fianna ...
Three Galway companies on sustainability awards shortlist
Three Galway companies have been shortlisted for awards that celebrate the work of individuals, f...
Turtle ‘stunned’ by cold Atlantic waters undergoes rehab in Galway
A Loggerhead Turtle that was ‘cold stunned’ by low water temperatures off the west coast is being...