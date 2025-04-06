Last night's Lotto draw wins one Galway player over €45,000

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

A Galway Lotto player has won over €45,000 in last night’s Lotto draw.

They matched five numbers and the bonus to win €45,758.

The winning ticket was bought on Friday in Sharkey’s Spar Express, Bishop St, Tuam, Co. Galway. The numbers were 8, 14, 18, 28, 38, and 40. The Bonus number was 42.

While there was no winner of the Lotto jackpot, over 81,000 players won prizes in the Lotto and Lotto Plus draws, including the Galway Match 5 + Bonus prize and 80 winners of the special Lotto Plus Raffle prize.

The National Lottery is urging Galway players to check their tickets carefully, and if you’re holding the winning Match 5 + Bonus ticket, be sure to contact the National Lottery prize claims team at 1800 666 222 or email claims@lottery.ie to arrange the collection of your prize.