Family begs Council for transfer from ‘awful’ halting site near Portumna

A family of four living in a hellish halting site near Portumna has begged Galway County Council for a transfer.

Megan Corcoran said her mental health was suffering after three years of enduring ‘unsafe’ conditions at Capira halting site.

Ms Corcoran said she and her husband David feared for the safety of their two boys, aged two and three, at the local authority site.

They live in a mobile home at a bay at Capira, adjacent to a unit with a toilet, sink, shower, and washing machine and dryer.

She described as ‘awful’ the conditions at Capira, which is home to around six families.

“It’s not suitable, it’s not safe. There is broken glass everywhere. There are scrap cars everywhere. There are dogs and horses going around – there were goats as well at one stage. There’s rats and mice all over the place.

“I had no hot water in my taps since I moved in. The unit is damp. From October last year to January, I was left without a shower. I mean, a shower is a basic human need,” she said.

One of her children was being assessed for autism, and she’s afraid to let them play outside at the site because there is no barrier onto the main road, and vehicles travel at speed there.

She insisted she was paying rent and electricity, and they had a licence agreement with the Council.

“All I want is a safe space for my children so I can let them outside and not be confined to a mobile home,” she told the Connacht Tribune.

Ms Corcoran has applied for Council houses on the Choice Based Letting system but has so far not been successful.

They want to stay close to Portumna, because one of their boys has settled in a creche there.

“I know there is a housing crisis, and I’m not saying I should be put forward ahead of anyone else, but at least help me as well,” she added.

Galway County Council has previously conceded there were serious fire safety concerns at the site, because of separation between caravans and mobile homes, and unauthorised electrical connections, but it suspended improvement works in 2022 due to unauthorised occupation of the site.

Galway County Council was contacted for comment this week.