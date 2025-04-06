  • Services

Galway Driving Test Centre relocating to Clybaun Hotel next week

Published:

  • Avatar
  • Author:

    ~ 1 minutes read

Galway Driving Test Centre relocating to Clybaun Hotel next week
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Galway Driving Test Centre will be moved to the Clybaun Hotel in Knocknacarra from tomorrow (Monday).

The temporary move from the Westside Shopping Centre is expected to last 12 to 18 months, until a new location is found.

The RSA says the move is due to construction work on a seven-storey student accommodation block in the car park, which has impacted traffic flow.

The Road Safety Authority says it has taken the step to ensure the health and safety of driving test applicants, instructors, and staff.

This move is temporary while the RSA works with the OPW to secure a suitable permanent site for future driver testing in Galway City.

The RSA adds that securing a permanent solution has been difficult, as any proposed location ‘must meet with a number of suitability criteria and be sited on a suitable test route’.

Learner drivers and instructors are being assured that the test routes will not be substantially altered due to the move.

Driving test applicants with scheduled tests or who are waiting for an invitation to test will receive direct communication from the RSA regarding the change of venue.

