Road Traffic Collision on the Headford Road claims the life of a 6 year old girl

Road Traffic Collision on the Headford Road claims the life of a 6 year old girl
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

A 6 year old girl has been killed in a crash in Galway City this afternoon.

She was cycling on Headford Road just after midday this afternoon when her bike was hit by a heavy goods vehicle.

It happened at the junction of Headford Road and Sandyvale Lawn.

The body of the little girl was removed from the scene to University Hospital Galway.

A post mortem will be carried out in due course.

The male driver aged in his 30s, was uninjured.

Gardaí are appealing for any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) who were travelling in the area of the Headford Road (N84) between Coolough Road/Headford Road junction and the entrance to Tirellan Heights/Headford Road junction in Galway city between 11:45am and 12:15pm to make this footage available to investigating Gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Galway Garda Station on 091 538 000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

