  • Services

Services

Galway Rural Development approve €130k in LEADER support to Mountbellew Sheepfest

Published:

  • Avatar
  • Author:

    ~ 1 minutes read

Galway Rural Development approve €130k in LEADER support to Mountbellew Sheepfest
Share story:

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Galway Rural Development have announced that they will be providing a LEADER grant of almost €130,000 in support of the European Sheep Shearing and Wool-handling Championships at Mountbellew on the June bank holiday weekend.

The funding to the Mountbellew Social Development Co-op Society will focus on targeted efforts to promote and deliver the event, taking place from May 30th to June 1st, thereby attracting a broad audience to Mountbellew and its surrounding areas.

Building on the foundations of the 2024 All-Ireland Festival, it is hoped that this will increase attendance and create a significant draw for the region which will leave a positive economic and cultural impact.

Speaking to Galway Bay FM News, CEO Steve Dolan said they are delighted to support the event.

More like this:
no_space
Last night's Lotto draw wins one Galway player over €45,000

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA Galway Lotto player has won over €45,000 in last ni...

no_space
Galway Driving Test Centre relocating to Clybaun Hotel next week

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMGalway Driving Test Centre will be moved to the Clyba...

no_space
Families from Galway and Tipperary mentor teens on this evening's Raised by the Village

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMFamilies from Galway and Tipperary will feature on th...

no_space
Family begs Council for transfer from ‘awful’ halting site near Portumna

A family of four living in a hellish halting site near Portumna has begged Galway County Council ...

no_space
Galway composer Johnny Óg Connolly is Composer of the Year at Gradam Ceoil

The great Conamara accordion player and composer Johnny Óg Connolly is to be honoured for his out...

no_space
Galway design student impresses judges with her Oriental bathroom concept

A bathroom with a strong Oriental theme was enough to win a prestigious prize for a Galway design...

no_space
Road Traffic Collision on the Headford Road claims the life of a 6 year old girl

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA 6 year old girl has been killed in a crash in Galwa...

no_space
Independent Ireland TD says Government hasn't "a bulls clue" on water infrastructure for home building

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThe Government seemingly doesn't have "a bulls clue" ...

no_space
Galway nominees make finals of Ireland's Young Filmaker of the Year

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMGalway will be well-represented at Ireland's Young Fi...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up