Galway Rural Development approve €130k in LEADER support to Mountbellew Sheepfest

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Galway Rural Development have announced that they will be providing a LEADER grant of almost €130,000 in support of the European Sheep Shearing and Wool-handling Championships at Mountbellew on the June bank holiday weekend.

The funding to the Mountbellew Social Development Co-op Society will focus on targeted efforts to promote and deliver the event, taking place from May 30th to June 1st, thereby attracting a broad audience to Mountbellew and its surrounding areas.

Building on the foundations of the 2024 All-Ireland Festival, it is hoped that this will increase attendance and create a significant draw for the region which will leave a positive economic and cultural impact.

Speaking to Galway Bay FM News, CEO Steve Dolan said they are delighted to support the event.