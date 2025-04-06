Families from Galway and Tipperary mentor teens on this evening's Raised by the Village

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Families from Galway and Tipperary will feature on this evening’s Raised by the Village on RTE.

The Larkin family will see Drogheda teenager Ava visit their cattle farm in Abbey in east Galway.

Landing in the middle of the family’s busy breeding season, Ava must park her attitude and knuckle down to a new life of hard work and passionate engagement with The Larkin’s prize herd of breeding Simmental Cattle.

Meanwhile, 13-year-old beauty obsessive Megan from Lucan is sent to the Mac Giolla Coda Family Farm in the village of Burncourt, Co. Tipperary.

Raised by the Village will be broadcast this evening at 6.30.