Thousands return to their overcrowded classrooms

Author: Our Reporter
There are a massive 13,433 pupils across Galway city and county who are learning in overcrowded primary school classrooms of 25 or more pupils.
That’s according to new figures compiled by the Irish National Teachers’ Organisation and released as part of their pre-budget lobby to reduce class sizes.
INTO President Carmel Browne also wants to see higher school funding and more assistant principals in the forthcoming budget – the three key areas of investment that she says are urgently needed to support primary and special school education.
“Irish class sizes currently average 22.8 and remain well above the EU average of 20 pupils per class,” she said.
“We are confident that by government committing to a two-pupil reduction, Irish class sizes would no longer be the highest among our European neighbours.
“The fact that, in Galway some 13,433 pupils sit in an overcrowded class of 25 pupils or more, is simply untenable,” she added.
The INTO President believes that these overcrowded classrooms restrict teachers’ ability to deliver a modern curriculum and as a consequence, limit pupils’ potential for future academic success.
“To provide more dynamic learning spaces similar to those across Europe, it is imperative that the Irish government matches the EU average class size of 20,” she said.
“This will also better enable teachers to identify and support students who need extra help or assistance in order to thrive.
We must also ensure our schools are adequately funded. This would bring an end to the dreaded parent contributions and the never ending need to fundraise for basic expenditure in schools. It would, rightly so, ensure the focus of our schools remained where it should be – on teaching and learning.
“Many other countries surpass us in educational funding relative to their GDP. The message is clear. We must spend much more on the education system in Ireland,” she added.
Ms Browne said that strong leadership is a must for a school, or any organisation, to blossom.
“The austerity period stripped back the middle management teams in primary and special schools. Assistant principals who supported school principals and led on key initiatives in schools have been unavailable since 2009,” she said.
“Reinstatement of these roles is essential. Assistant principals play a crucial role in delivering essential programmes and embedding educational reforms which directly affect the well-being and education of our pupils. The inadequate supports and lack of leadership opportunities which are essential in nurturing a rewarding lifelong career in education are also, we believe, key contributory factors to Ireland’s acute teacher shortages,” she added.
The INTO President said that, even with a litany of spending requests from an array of interests, it was time for Government to take a step back and recognise the importance of primary education.
“Our union’s three budget asks are not just fiscal measures. If delivered they would lay the foundation for the future of Ireland’s primary education system, which is vital for the success of all areas of Irish life,” she said.
“Teachers want to do their jobs well. It’s time they got the investment and support they need to do just that. Let’s seize this critical moment and make primary education a high priority,” she concluded.
Pictured: Submission…INTO President Carmel Browne.
