Teen charged with attempted murder of Army Chaplain

A teenage boy has appeared in court charged with the attempted murder of a priest at an Irish army barracks in Galway.

The 16-year-old boy appeared before a sitting of the children’s court in Galway yesterday (Wednesday) morning to face two new charges arising from an alleged assault on Fr Paul Murphy on August 15.

Garda Conor Breen of Galway garda station told the court he arrested the accused for the purposes of charge at Galway courthouse at 12.25pm.

The court heard the boy was charged in the presence of his father and solicitor.

Garda Breen said the boy made no reply to either of the two charges when they were put to him.

The accused is charged that, at Dún Uí Mhaoilíosa, Renmore, Galway on August 15, 2024, he did attempt to murder Paul Murphy, contrary to Common Law

The boy is further charged with intentionally or recklessly causing serious harm to Paul Murphy, also at Dún Uí Mhaoilíosa, Renmore, Galway on August 15.

That alleged offence is contrary to section 4 of Non-Fatal Offences Against the Person Act.

Caption: Victim…Army Chaplain, Fr Paul Murphy.

