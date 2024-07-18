Sports commentators painting pictures with words and voice

-
-
Author: Dave O'Connell
~ 3 minutes read
A Different View with Dave O’Connell
Good radio is the art of painting pictures for the mind – most of all when it comes to sports broadcasting. And for decades the voices of those iconic commentators brought to life events in places we could only dream on.
Whether it was the All-Ireland Final from Croke Park or the FA Cup Final from Wembley or the Olympic Games from some far-flung part of the planet, we were able to witness these events in our homes and to share the excitement – sometimes with pictures but often just through the wireless at a time when that was a big electrical device that required its own shelf.
Even if you were on a family day out at the beach or, when radios became the standard in cars, driving through glorious Connemara, it was the voice coming over the airwaves that transported you to a different place altogether.
And what voices they were; Micheál Ó Muircheartaigh could make a silent protest seem like a street festival. Perhaps the biggest tribute to his iconic status was that everyone thought they could impersonate him when no one came close to the real thing.
In his passing, those moments of insight and colour were trotted out by all who remembered them better than they’d ever learned their Catechism before making their Confirmation.
His predecessor Micheál O Hehir had a way with words too – not to mention an ability to gloss over an almighty ruckus as ‘handbags’ or at most a schemozzle.
Marty Morrissey is a worthy successor too – another man who can paint pictures with words and come up with the phrase to match the moment. Who will ever forget his reaction when Clare won the Munster Football Final and cows went unmilked for a week?
And it’s funny how each voice becomes the voice of that generation. When O’Hehir retired, it was as though the GAA had lost its identity, and then Micheál Ó Muircheartaigh moved from radio and Irish language commentary to take it to an even higher plane.
Across the water, the BBC had Barry Davies and John Motson as the voices of soccer – not to mention the versatile Peter Jones, who – like our own George Hamilton – brought such gravitas and presence to the Hillsborough Disaster, moving from the excitement of an FA Cup semi-final into the funereal tones as 96, and eventually 97, people died on a day they just went to see a football match.
For more, read this week’s Connacht Tribune:
Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App
Download the Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App to access to Galway’s best-selling newspaper. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
Or purchase the Digital Edition for PC, Mac or Laptop from Pagesuite HERE.
Get the Connacht Tribune Live app
The Connacht Tribune Live app is the home of everything that is happening in Galway City and county. It’s completely FREE and features all the latest news, sport and information on what’s on in your area. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
More like this:
Up to 50 new housing units in Athenry awarded new accelerated building contracts
Up to 50 new housing units planning for Athenry have been awarded building contracts under an acc...
Internationally-acclaimed conductor back on home ground to open Arts Festival
“The treasure of humankind”, was how renowned Galway composer and conductor Eímear Noone describe...
Galway In Days Gone By
1924 Road building Now that the County Council have almost completed a good, solid steamrol...
Hickey the hero as United topple Deise visitors again
Galway United 1 Waterford FC 0 A small section of the community might have been celebratin...
Athenry completes unbeaten campaign with FAI U-17 Cup success
Athenry FC 4 Killester Donnycarney 2 By Mike Rafferty FOR the second time in two months,...
Trump shooting underlines the ever-present danger in politics
World of Politics with Harry McGee Should we have been surprised at the assassination attempt ...
Galway woman is new MD of Bluebird Care
A Galway woman has been appointed at the new Managing Director of Bluebird Care, a leading nation...
Galway hold their nerve again to edge out Donegal
Galway 1-14 Donegal 0-15 IT’S been a tough grind all year but Galway footballers’ relentles...
Minister asked to axe RZLT
FARM leaders have this week called on the new Minister for Finance, Jack Chambers, to use October...