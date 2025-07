This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Cabinet is to consider a three billion euro proposal to develop a semiconducter in Oranmore.

Plans will be laid out to cabinet in the coming weeks for the use of the 1,000 old Defence Forces acre site.

The plans are intended to attract a specialized factory where integrated circuits or microchips are manufactured.

Speaking to John Morley, Fianna Fáil Galway East TD Albert Dolan says this would be a gamechanger for the West of Ireland