Tanáiste acknowledges Shannon Oaks in Portumna an "eyesore"

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Tanáiste Simon Harris has acknowledged that the former Shannon Oaks Hotel in Portumna is both an “eyesore” and a “source of great frustration”.

He was responding to statements in the Dáil made by Local TD Louis O’ Hara.

Sinn Fein Deputy O’ Hara raised both the idle Shannon Oaks, and local concerns over plans to redevelop Portumna Forest Park.

He argued locals cannot understand why the hotel isn’t redeveloped as tourist accommodation and why the owners aren’t being held to account over the condition of the site.

The Tanaiste said engagement over Portumna Forest Park is in the very early stages, but he would take the feedback to Coillte.

And Simon Harris had this to say on the Shannon Oaks