Works have been completed to improve a mobile phone coverage issue in Portiuncula Hospital.

Several people, who have loved ones in Garbally and Orchards Wards, had raised the issue of coverage in these parts of the Ballinasloe hospital.

Roscommon/Galway TD Claire Kerrane brought the issue to the attention of the HSE, and says the issue has now been resolved.

The Sinn Féin Deputy says keeping lines of communication open is key: