Uisce Eireann criticised over lack of communication of city water outages

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

A city councillor says Uisce Eireann was ‘unbelievable with its lack of information’ in relation to water outages yesterday.

It’s after almost two thousand premises were without water in the Terryland and Woodquay areas for several hours yesterday afternoon and evening.

Labour City Councillor Niall McNelis says while the crews on the ground did great work, Irish Water needs to improve communication.

Councillor McNelis has been speaking to Galway Talks: