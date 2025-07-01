UHG under severe pressure with 69 patients on trolleys

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

UHG is under severe pressure today, with 69 patients on trolleys.

It’s the second most overcrowded facility in the country.

The most overcrowded hospital is University Hospital Limerick, where 133 people are waiting for a bed.

Across the country 524 patients are on trolleys.

Meanwhile, there are 3 patients on trolleys at Portiuncula Hospital Ballinasloe.

The Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation says unless urgent action is taken there will be a summer trolley crisis.