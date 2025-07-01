New surgery and nursing awards presented at UHG

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

University Hospital Galway has celebrated the 10th annual Research and Academic Awards Day.

More than 20 nursing, research, academic and teaching awards were given out, to honour the talent, innovation, and dedication of staff from multiple disciplines.

The Awards Day at the STEM Café saw over 100 posters displayed at the hospital, along with presentations and talks.

Two new awards were introduced this year – the inaugural Florence Nightingale Medal for Nursing and Midwifery went to Teresa Frawley, while the Surgical Academic Award Dr. Tom Doyle.

The full list of award winners: